Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $12.13. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 205,984 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $225.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

