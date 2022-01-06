Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,601.0 days.
Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$110.32 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $158.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average is $122.32.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.