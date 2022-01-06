Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after purchasing an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

