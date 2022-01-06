Continuum Advisory LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

