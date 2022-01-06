Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

