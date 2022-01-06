Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 344,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 276,532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,649,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,655,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 199,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

