Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $57.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.