Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $36.60.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

