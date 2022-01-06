Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.22. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.