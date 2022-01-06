Contrasting iFresh (IFMK) and Its Rivals

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare iFresh to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iFresh and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1110 2630 2682 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 16.78%. Given iFresh’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

iFresh has a beta of -2.91, meaning that its stock price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iFresh and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.01 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 10.14

iFresh’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iFresh competitors beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About iFresh

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

