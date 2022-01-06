Contrasting Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) and Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Polaris has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta Inc – Class A has a beta of -2.01, meaning that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.9% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 2 5 6 1 2.43 Volta Inc – Class A 0 1 5 0 2.83

Polaris presently has a consensus target price of $142.54, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.49%. Given Volta Inc – Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volta Inc – Class A is more favorable than Polaris.

Profitability

This table compares Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 7.40% 57.18% 14.01% Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polaris and Volta Inc – Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $7.03 billion 0.98 $124.80 million $9.62 11.83 Volta Inc – Class A N/A N/A -$28.04 million N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Volta Inc – Class A.

Summary

Polaris beats Volta Inc – Class A on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

