Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $44.23 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $39.27 or 0.00091737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.32 or 0.07798953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.00 or 0.99801956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 80,790,133 coins and its circulating supply is 45,056,293 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

