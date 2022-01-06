Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

