Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 188,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,970 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $26.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $11,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $5,026,993,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

