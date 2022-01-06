Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $555.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $549.50. 110,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,444. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,542,000. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.