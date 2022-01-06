Cowen Begins Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ENVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

ENVX stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.