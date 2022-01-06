Cowen Initiates Coverage on 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSVT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.