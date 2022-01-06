CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, CPChain has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00282935 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.