CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CVU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 39,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,403. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.80. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.