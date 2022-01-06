Crane (NYSE:CR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crane is well poised to benefit from its diverse portfolio and efficient management team. The company is experiencing improving order trends across businesses, including short-cycle commercial and core processes. In the quarters ahead, strength across chemical and general industrial and recovery in commercial aerospace end markets are likely to drive its performance. Strong cash flows allow Crane to effectively deploy capital for making acquisitions, repurchasing shares and paying out dividends. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds across the defense OEM business might continue to affect the company's near-term performance. Crane has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.20.

NYSE CR opened at $104.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Crane by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

