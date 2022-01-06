Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

