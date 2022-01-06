Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CRKR opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Creek Road Miners has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.34.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
