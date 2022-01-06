Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CRKR opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Creek Road Miners has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.34.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.