Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 92,020 Shares

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,657,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $116,478.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25.

On Monday, December 27th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,282,077.87.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $502.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 81,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

