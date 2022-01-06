Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.28

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.22, with a volume of 1616835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

