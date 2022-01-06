Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Action List Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$9.50.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.56.

CPG opened at C$7.44 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.90.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

