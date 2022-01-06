Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.