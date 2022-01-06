Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $15,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CXDO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

