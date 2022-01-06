Critical Analysis: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Data Storage and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 TELUS International (Cda) 1 4 12 0 2.65

Data Storage currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.08%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% TELUS International (Cda) 3.09% 13.10% 5.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million 2.72 $200,000.00 $0.04 94.77 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.09 $102.90 million $0.25 121.04

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Data Storage on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

