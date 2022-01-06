Critical Survey: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.0% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 1 3.33 Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.56%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 25.74% 10.01% 1.02% Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22%

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SmartFinancial pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 3.51 $24.33 million $2.43 11.43 Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.49 $254.90 million $2.54 12.06

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.