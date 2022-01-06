CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSWI opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

