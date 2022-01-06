Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $20.04. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 4,877 shares trading hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $489,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,574 shares of company stock valued at $775,030. 21.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

