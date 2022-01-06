Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

