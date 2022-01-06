CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.59. 9,725,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

