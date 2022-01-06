Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,268 shares of company stock worth $12,588,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

