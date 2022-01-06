Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

