Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 155.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

Shares of GNRC opened at $312.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.