Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 793 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2,220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 895,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 856,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

