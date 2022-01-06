Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,102,729 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PK stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

