Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.18.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $130.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.91.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

