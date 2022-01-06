Dash Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $124.40 or 0.00287119 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $263.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,516,672 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.