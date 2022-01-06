DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DaVita by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $49,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

