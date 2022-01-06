DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.13.

DVA opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

