DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.46

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.46 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 30428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.0295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

