Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVG. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Shares of FIVG stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.