Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €157.44 ($178.91).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €89.76 ($102.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.06. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion and a PE ratio of -10.86.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

