DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00421725 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009598 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.51 or 0.01307278 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003419 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

