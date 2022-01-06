Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Demant A/S stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

