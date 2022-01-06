Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 1%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 24 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democracy International Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 27.75% of Democracy International Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.