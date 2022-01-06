DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) versus Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Head-To-Head Comparison

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Item 9 Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 1 3 0 2.40 Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus price target of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.49%. Item 9 Labs has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.85% 13.05% 7.06% Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Item 9 Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.68 -$83.00 million $1.90 29.61 Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 11.75 -$12.27 million N/A N/A

Item 9 Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

