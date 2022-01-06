Depth Token Price Reaches $0.0004 (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $207,445.43 and $86,553.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

